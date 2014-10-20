BRIEF-Marvell Technology apoints Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
* Marvell technology group ltd. Announces the appointment of Neil Kim as Chief Technology Officer
Oct 20 Business Connexion Group Ltd :
* Firm intention by Telkom to make a cash offer to acquire the entire issued share capital of BCX
* Conditions per circular have not been fulfilled; existing dates per general meeting announcement no longer applicable
* The Weather Company renews collaboration with GSK Consumer Healthcare; Weather unveils enhanced allergy tracker with personalized experience to help consumers better manage seasonal allergy symptoms