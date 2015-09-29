BRIEF-Teamsters reach tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific
* Says Teamsters Canada Rail Conference Maintenance of Way Employees Division reached tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German publisher Axel Springer said on Tuesday it would buy 88 percent of news website Business Insider valued at $343 million.
Springer, which earlier this year missed out on buying the Financial Times newspaper from Pearson, said it already owns about 9 percent of the website, which has 76 million monthly visitors.
Amazon Inc -founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos will hold the rest of the shares via his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions, Springer said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Under terms of offering, company proposes to issue up to 16 million common shares