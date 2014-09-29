Reuters Market Eye - Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd (BUTT.NS) falls 1.1 percent.

Butterfly Gandhimathi bagged an order worth 2.04 billion rupees ($33.2 million) from the Tamil Nadu government in September 2013, according to BSE filings.

The order was for supply of 1 million pieces of table top wet grinders.

A special court on Saturday sentenced Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa to four years in jail in Karnataka.

Jayalalithaa has appealed to Karnataka High Court, which could overturn the verdict.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)