U.S. Supreme Court snubs Chesapeake Energy in bonds dispute
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
VIENNA, Sept 29 Austrian real estate company Buwog recorded recurring funds from operations (FFO) of 21.9 million euros ($27.76 million) in the first quarter of 2014/15, it said on Monday.
Buwog reiterated its forecast for full-year funds from operations of 75 million euros. Buwog did not publish directly comparative figures for the first quarter on Monday as it was only floated in its current form in April.
Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to separate Buwog's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz' eastern European commercial assets.
(1 US dollar = 0.7889 euro) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)
WASHINGTON, April 24 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by natural gas company Chesapeake Energy Corp to avoid having to pay $438.7 million to investors in a bonds dispute.
* NMI Holdings-unit national mortgage insurance intends to proceed with capital markets-based reinsurance deal with newly-formed Bermuda special purpose insurer