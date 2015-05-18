VIENNA May 18 Austrian property group Buwog AG will ask shareholders to approve a plan to lower the threshold for making a mandatory takeover offer to 20 percent from 30 after a spate of attempted acquisitions in the sector, it said on Monday.

It will hold an extraordinary general meeting on June 8 to approve the plan and to reduce the maximum number of supervisory board members to six from 10. It now has five.

"These measures are intended to provide even better protection for the rights of existing shareholders," Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said in a statement.

"Our goal is not to make potential takeovers more difficult. What we want to do is ensure that investors cannot obtain de facto control over the company without making a formal takeover offer to our shareholders that would allow them to sell their shares at attractive conditions."

He noted that Buwog was the only Austrian property company trading at a stable margin over net asset value "but a comparison with our German peer group clearly shows a substantial upward potential. The acquisition of a stake in Buwog by a strategic investor should benefit all shareholders".

Three real estate battles involving Buwog rivals Immofinanz , CA Immo and Conwert fizzled out last month. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)