VIENNA Jan 19 Real estate group Buwog is boosting its project pipeline to 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion) with new investments in Berlin and Vienna, pressing ahead with its focus on residential properties in Germany and Austria.

The Austrian company has recently bought or secured plots of land in the two capital cities for development projects including the new riverside Spree Quarter in southeastern Berlin, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost profitability.

"Based on the current status of planning, the new property purchases in Vienna and Berlin will expand Buwog's development pipeline by around 1,400 residential units to approximately 6,700 units," Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said in a statement.

"The market is currently undergoing a phase in which the purchase of new real estate portfolios in Germany has become extremely difficult as well as expensive or no longer reasonable." ($1 = 0.9199 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)