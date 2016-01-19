(Adds detail on timing of projects)
VIENNA Jan 19 Austrian real estate group Buwog
is investing a further 400 million euros ($435
million) in Berlin and Vienna as part of a focus on residential
properties in Germany and its home market.
Buwog has recently bought or secured plots in the two
capital cities for development projects, including the new
riverside Spree Quarter in southeastern Berlin, it said in a
statement on Tuesday.
"Based on the current status of planning, the new property
purchases in Vienna and Berlin will expand Buwog's development
pipeline by around 1,400 residential units to approximately
6,700 units," Chief Executive Daniel Riedl said in a statement.
Germany's residential real estate sector has seen rapid
consolidation in recent years as firms fight for a slice of a
huge market for housing rentals in which scale can help boost
profitability.
"The market is currently undergoing a phase in which the
purchase of new real estate portfolios in Germany has become
extremely difficult as well as expensive or no longer
reasonable," Riedl said in the statement.
Buwog's project pipeline at the beginning of its financial
year in May stood at around 1.5 billion euros, a spokesman said,
adding that all its current residential projects were scheduled
to be finished within six years.
Typically, around 20 percent of such projects were financed
with the company's own money, normally to pay for the land. The
development of the flats would normally be financed with debt,
he added.
($1 = 0.9198 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)