VIENNA, Sept 1 Property company Buwog
said Berlin's rising prices have made it a less
attractive market, pushing the Austrian group to seek expansion
in Germany's north-west.
Buwog, which marked its stock market debut in Frankfurt and
Vienna in April, plans to tap cash flow to buy between 2,000 and
4,000 units in Germany each year for the coming three years.
This year, Buwog is set to buy around 2,000 units, Chief
Executive Daniel Riedl said on Monday.
"If I look at our two focus areas, Berlin on the one hand
and north-west Germany ... on the other, it is more likely that
we buy between Kiel and Kassel," Riedl told Reuters.
"Because demand in Berlin, both national and international,
is very high, prices are high and, with that, yields low."
Buwog's biggest growth driver will be in Germany because
prices in Vienna are high and people are sitting on their
properties, rather than selling them, Riedl said on the
sidelines of a news conference.
Buwog, whose portfolio comprises 53,000 units, has a 1.5
billion euro ($1.97 billion) project development pipeline to
build 5,000 units.
Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year approved a
spin-off of an initial 51 percent of Buwog to separate Buwog's
portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz' eastern
European commercial assets.
Immofinanz bought 18,000 German homes for about
892 million euros in February, paving the way for a spin-off.
Buwog plans to refinance a 260 million euro convertible bond
from Immofinanz this year, Riedl added, either through a new
convertible or mortgage-backed financing.
Buwog last week reported recurring funds from operations
(FFO) of 69.2 million euros and proposed a dividend of 0.69 euro
per share. It plans to continue distributing dividends based on
an expected recurring FFO of 75 million euros in 2014/15.
(1 US dollar = 0.7613 euro)
