VIENNA, Dec 22 Austrian real estate company BUWOG raised its guidance for its full-year results on Monday, partly as a result of a reduction in its vacancy rate and property sales.

BUWOG has raised its target for recurring funds from operations (FFO), its most relevant performance figure, in 2014/15 to 80-85 million euros from its previous goal of 75 million euros ($92 million).

The company said a reduction in the vacancy rate and successful property sales contributed to the increase in the company's guidance for the full-year results.

Recurring FFO stood at 41.3 million in the half year that ended on Oct. 31, it said, giving no comparative year-earlier figure. The company was only listed in its current form in April.

Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of BUWOG to separate BUWOG's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from Immofinanz's eastern European commercial assets.

BUWOG said asset management remained the core of its business model, with rental income of 85.2 million euros and a contribution to results of 60.7 million in the half year.

Its property portfolio contains around 52,500 units, with approximately 3.6 million square metres of floor space. The German business performed particularly well, it said.

Its property sales business contributed 17.6 million euros to BUWOG's overall 72.3 million result, while its property development business contributed 4.4 million.

Pretax earnings reached 28.7 million in the half year. Its real estate portfolio registered an appreciation in value of 35.2 million, while revaluations of loans and derivatives had a negative impact of 58.7 million, it said.

Buwog intends to keep its dividend steady for the medium term, Chief Executive Daniel Riedl told Reuters in October.

BUWOG stock rose 1 percent in early trade to 16.105 euros.

($1 = 0.8162 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Jane Merriman)