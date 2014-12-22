* H1 recurring FFO 41.3 mln euros
* Sees full-year recurring FFO at 80-85 mln euros
* Shares firm in early trading
(Adds details and stock price)
VIENNA, Dec 22 Austrian real estate company
BUWOG raised its guidance for its full-year results on
Monday, partly as a result of a reduction in its vacancy rate
and property sales.
BUWOG has raised its target for recurring funds from
operations (FFO), its most relevant performance figure, in
2014/15 to 80-85 million euros from its previous goal of 75
million euros ($92 million).
The company said a reduction in the vacancy rate and
successful property sales contributed to the increase in the
company's guidance for the full-year results.
Recurring FFO stood at 41.3 million in the half year that
ended on Oct. 31, it said, giving no comparative year-earlier
figure. The company was only listed in its current form in
April.
Shareholders in Austria's Immofinanz this year
approved a spin-off of an initial 51 percent of BUWOG to
separate BUWOG's portfolio of German and Austrian homes from
Immofinanz's eastern European commercial assets.
BUWOG said asset management remained the core of its
business model, with rental income of 85.2 million euros and a
contribution to results of 60.7 million in the half year.
Its property portfolio contains around 52,500 units, with
approximately 3.6 million square metres of floor space. The
German business performed particularly well, it said.
Its property sales business contributed 17.6 million euros
to BUWOG's overall 72.3 million result, while its property
development business contributed 4.4 million.
Pretax earnings reached 28.7 million in the half year. Its
real estate portfolio registered an appreciation in value of
35.2 million, while revaluations of loans and derivatives had a
negative impact of 58.7 million, it said.
Buwog intends to keep its dividend steady for the medium
term, Chief Executive Daniel Riedl told Reuters in October.
BUWOG stock rose 1 percent in early trade to 16.105 euros.
($1 = 0.8162 euros)
