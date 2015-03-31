VIENNA, March 31 Austrian real estate company Buwog raised its target for recurring funds from operations (FFO) in 2014/15 to between 88 million euros ($95 million) and 90 million, from its previous goal of 80 to 85 million, it said on Tuesday.

Nine-month recurring FFO reached 71.3 million euros and net profit hit 3.3 million, Buwog said, giving no comparative year-earlier figure. The company was only listed in its current form in April 2014. ($1 = 0.9278 euros) ($1 = 0.9274 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by David Holmes)