VIENNA, March 31 Austrian real estate company
Buwog has raised its target for recurring funds from
operations (FFO) in 2014/15 to between 88 million euros ($95
million) and 90 million, from its previous goal of 80 to 85
million, it said on Tuesday.
The improved outlook was partly due to property sales and
low interest rates, it said. Buwog is sticking to its aim to pay
out a dividend of 0.69 eur per share, it added.
Buwog last raised its guidance in December.
Nine-month recurring FFO reached 71.3 million euros and net
profit hit 3.3 million, Buwog said, giving no comparative
year-earlier figure. The company was only listed in its current
form in April 2014.
Buwog's property development investment pipeline, including
land reserves, totals 1.4 billion euros and it plans to invest
in further expansion in Germany, should good opportunities
arise, it said.
A third-quarter net loss of around 17.3 million euros was
mainly due to non-cash effects of interest rate swaps and fixed
interest rate arrangements which backfire when interest rates
are as low as they currently are.
This will be balanced out in future, an investor relations
spokesman said.
