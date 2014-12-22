VIENNA Dec 22 Austrian real estate company BUWOG raised its target for recurring funds from operations (FFO) in 2014/15 to 80-85 million euros from its previous goal of 75 million euros ($92 million).

"The positive development of the operating business, particularly the reduction in the vacancy rate and the successful property sales business area, facilitate an increase of the company's previous guidance for the full-year results," it said on Monday.

Recurring FFO stood at 41.3 million in the half year that ended on Oct. 31, it said, giving no comparative year-earlier figure. ($1 = 0.8162 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)