VIENNA Dec 29 Buwog expects to talk to the city of Innsbruck next month about a potential sale of 1,300 apartments the western province of Tyrol, but the Austrian property group is in no rush to sell.

Buwog, which is streamlining its holdings to focus on residential property in big cities in Germany and Austria, said such a deal was "compatible" with its strategy.

"But we don't feel under pressure to actually sell them," the company said. "Tyrol is attractive for residential property companies due to its demographic developments and limited scope for creating new residential space," Buwog said of the mountainous region popular with tourists.

"We expect a very good development in terms of rent and property prices of our portfolio there."

Austrian newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung, which first reported that Innsbruck had approached Buwog, said the portfolio could change hands for a three-digit figure in millions of euros, without citing sources.

Buwog declined to give an estimate. The city of Innsbruck had no immediate comment. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla. Editing by Jane Merriman)