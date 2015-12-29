(Adds comments from Innsbruck mayor)

VIENNA Dec 29 Buwog expects to talk to the city of Innsbruck next month about a potential sale of 1,300 apartments in the western province of Tyrol, but the Austrian property group said it was in no rush to sell.

Buwog, which is streamlining its holdings to focus on residential property in big cities in Germany and Austria, said such a deal was "compatible" with its strategy.

"But we don't feel under pressure to actually sell them," the company said on Tuesday. "Tyrol is attractive for residential property companies due to its demographic developments and limited scope for creating new residential space," it said of the mountainous region popular with tourists.

"We expect a very good development in terms of rent and property prices of our portfolio there."

Innsbruck's Mayor Christine Oppitz-Ploerer told Reuters that talks with Buwog would begin in early January.

"We will tackle the matter very intensively in a working group including legal and financial experts," she said.

"I would expect we will definitely need the first three months of the year to get a clear picture," she said.

The mayor said many of the apartments were publicly subsidised housing and there was no decision yet on what to do with them if Innsbruck bought them.

Austrian newspaper Tiroler Tageszeitung, which first reported that Innsbruck, the capital of Tyrol, had approached Buwog, said the portfolio could change hands for a three-digit figure in millions of euros, without citing sources.

