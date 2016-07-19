UPDATE 2-TPG boosts offer for Australia's Fairfax Media, shares leap to 6-yr high
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
(Adds background)
July 19 (Reuters) -
* Bookrunner Goldman Sachs says Sapinda Investment intends to sell up to 18.5 million shares in Austrian real estate group Buwog, representing around 18.6 percent of Buwog's share capital
* Sapinda bought stake only last month from Austria's Immofinanz for 19.00 euros ($20.92) per share - a total of around 352 million euros
* Buwog shares closed at 21.69 euros per share on Tuesday, which puts the stake's value at around 401 million euros
* Sapinda intends to sell Buwog shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process, bookrunner says
* Following the transaction, Sapinda will have no residual shareholding in Buwog Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9084 euros)
* Fairfax shareholders had rebuffed earlier break-up play (Recasts with share price, adds shareholder comment)
* Q1 net profit 328.1 million baht versus 222.2 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: