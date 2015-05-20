By Ross Kerber and Lisa Baertlein
| BOSTON/LOS ANGELES
BOSTON/LOS ANGELES May 20 Four U.S. public
pension fund officials on Wednesday warned that McDonald's Corp
and other companies may be jeopardizing their own
futures by returning excessive amounts of cash to investors via
share buybacks.
The statement by the fund officials marks the first time in
which some of the nation's biggest institutional investors have
joined up to urge companies to rethink their focus on immediate
returns and aim for long-term growth.
The four officials - New York City Comptroller Scott
Stringer, New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, Chicago
Treasurer Kurt Summers and California Controller Betty Yee - are
fiduciaries to pension funds with $860 billion in assets. Yee is
on the boards of both the California Public Employees'
Retirement System and the California State Teachers' Retirement
System.
The statement singled out McDonald's and comes a day ahead
of the fast-food chain's annual shareholders meeting.
It said McDonald's is continuing an "aggressive" share
buyback program even as it begins an overhaul of its operations.
The drive by the four officials runs counter to calls for
more payouts from high-profile activist investors, including
some that recently disclosed stakes in McDonald's, which could
set up a clash over how the country's largest restaurant chain
allocates capital.
The pension leaders, in the statement, said that companies'
productivity and wage growth had once matched and helped drive
prosperity.
"Today, however, 95 percent of corporate earnings are being
distributed to shareowners, prompting us to question whether
companies are adequately reinvesting for sustainable returns
over the long-term," they said. "If the pendulum swings too far
in favor of returning capital to shareowners, the future
viability of the companies in which we invest may be placed at
risk."
The statement referred to "serious performance challenges"
at McDonald's.
McDonald's Chief Executive Steve Easterbrook, who took over
the top spot on March 1, earlier this month announced a
turnaround strategy that included returning up to $9 billion to
investors through dividends and share repurchases.
Representatives for McDonald's were not immediately
available to comment on the statement from the pension fund
officials.
Recent filings showed new shareholders in McDonald's include
activist investors Jana Partners LLC and Corvex Management LP,
which have pushed for share buybacks elsewhere.
Neither would comment about the restaurant chain.
DON'T OVERDO IT
McDonald's annual meeting on Thursday, at its headquarters
in Oak Brook, Illinois, is to include a shareholder vote on a
measure known as "proxy access" that would make it easier for
small groups of shareholders to run director candidates.
McDonald's board opposes proxy access and said it could open
the door to what it called "special-interest" candidates.
In their statement the four pension fund officials said
proxy access would help "hold boards accountable when they place
short-term interests ahead of long-term value creation."
Share buybacks have come under increasing scrutiny as
academics and politicians criticize them as potentially
short-sighted and argue that more profits should be used to
shore up companies' long-term growth and improve wages for
employees.
Last year Laurence Fink, CEO of BlackRock Inc, the
world's largest asset manager, warned companies against
overdoing dividends and buybacks at the expense of future
growth. In April, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat of
Wisconsin, asked securities regulators to review buyback rules.
From 2003 to 2012 S&P 500 companies used 54 percent of their
earnings to buy back stock, or $2.4 trillion, with dividends
absorbing another 37 percent of earnings, according to a paper
by University of Massachusetts Lowell Professor William Lazonick
published in the Harvard Business Review late last year.
"That left very little for investments in productive
capabilities or higher incomes for employees," Lazonick wrote.
On the other side of the debate, a generation of activist
investors have had success pressing companies to step up
buybacks and to increase dividends, both meant to boost returns
amid a soft economic recovery.
Under pressure from billionaire activist investor Carl
Icahn, for example, Apple boosted its repurchase
program in April to $140 billion from $90 billion last year.
Icahn this week said he is again pressing to increase that
amount.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Leslie Adler)