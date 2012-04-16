* Generates about 175 million pounds in revenue
* Private equity shops circling
* Follows November divestiture
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 16 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - French industrial
chemicals company Arkema is shopping its tin stabilizer
business to a group of suitors that includes private equity
firms, according to a source who has viewed marketing materials
for the asset.
The tin stabilizer business, housed in Arkema's "functional
additives" business, provides chemicals that are added into
polyvinyl chloride (PVC) products, such as pipes, cables and
siding used in construction. It generated about 175 million
pounds ($230 million) in revenue last year, and about 10
million in EBITDA, the source said. The unit, based in King of
Prussia, Pennsylvania, has global operations. The auction
process has been going on at least since late last year,
according to the source.
The Valence Group, a boutique investment bank that
specializes in the chemicals and materials sectors, is managing
the sale. The firm's past private equity clients have included
TA Associates, SK Capital Partners and Castle Harlan Inc,
according to Capital IQ. Early last year, it advised Cytec
Industries Inc. in its sale of its building block
chemicals business to private equity shop H.I.G. Capital LLC in
a deal valued at $180 million.
The sale process comes as Arkema focuses attention on its
most profitable businesses. In November, it agreed to divest its
vinyl products division to The Klesch Group.
Last month, Arkema reported that its profit rose 28 percent
to more than 1 billion pounds in 2011, while its fourth-quarter
sales rose 17 percent to 1.4 billion pounds. At the time Arkema
said that Europe should remain challenging, particularly in the
construction industry, Reuters reported in an earlier story.
Many private equity firms are looking to Europe for deal
opportunities as companies there adjust to a challenging
economy. In the last year, private equity firms have announced
plans to raise $23 billion to buy distressed European assets,
The New York Times reported March 27, citing data from Preqin.
Marlin Equity Partners, a Hermosa Beach, Calif.-based
private equity firm managing more than $1 billion, is in the
process of establishing an office in London so it can capitalize
on deals in Europe.
Carve-outs from companies accounted for about 18 percent of
U.S.-based sponsor-backed deals closed in the first quarter as
of March 21, a slight increase from 16.7 percent of all deals in
2011, according to data from Thomson Reuters and Buyouts.
Executives in Arkema's communications department did not
respond to calls seeking comment. An executive with Valence
Group declined to comment.