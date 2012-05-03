* CalPERS invested $175M in 2001
* Still holds 4.2% stake in buyout firm
* Carlyle shares now trading on Nasdaq
By Gregory Roth
NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- The $237 billion
California Public Employees' Retirement System has reaped a 2.9x
gain from its 4.2 percent stake in The Carlyle Group upon
the firm's initial public offering on Thursday, according to an
exclusive analysis by Buyouts Magazine, based on a California
Public Records Act request.
The CalPERS gain from its Carlyle stake marks redemption of
sorts for the giant pension fund manager, especially since its 9
percent stake in Apollo Global Management (one of the
two other private equity firms in which CalPERS directly
invested) has been a disappointment since going public in March
2011, losing 30 percent of its value.
Carlyle, a Washington D.C.-based private equity firm with
$147 billion in assets under management, went public on Thursday
morning. The firm, which was founded in 1987 by David
Rubenstein, Daniel D'Aniello and William Conway Jr., is listed
on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol "CG." Carlyle was
trading at $22.33 early on Thursday, close to its $22 offering
price, giving it a market capitalization of $6.8 billion.
In 2001, CalPERS, which had been a long-time investor in
Carlyle funds, decided to buy a 5.5 percent stake in the firm
for $175 million. CalPERS had been one of two outside investors
that owned pieces of the private Carlyle, the other being
Mubadala, a sovereign wealth fund in Abu Dhabi, which owns a 7.7
percent Carlyle stake.
Since 2001, the CalPERS stake in Carlyle has been reduced to
4.2 percent, but after talking with spokesmen at both Carlyle
and CalPERS, neither would say how or why the Carlyle stake
shrank in proportion to the time it initially invested in the
firm. CalPERS owns 12.7 million shares in Carlyle, according to
the firm's offering prospectus.
Through a California Public Records Act request, Buyouts
Magazine has learned that over the last 11 years, CalPERS
received $225.2 million in carry, fees and distributions from
its Carlyle stake. By adding these distributions to the $284.1
million current public value of CalPERS's shares, CalPERS nets a
combined, nominal value for its investment of $509.2 million.
That figure represents a cash-on-cash multiple over its initial
$175 million investment of 2.9x, and an IRR of between 12 and 13
percent over CalPERS's 11-year ownership period.
CalPERS has also invested in 26 Carlyle funds since 1996,
making commitments exceeding $4 billion, far more than the $175
million ownership investment in the firm.
Meantime, shares in Apollo have lost 30 percent of their
value since the day the firm went public in March of 2011, when
it closed at $18.20 a share. Apollo shares currently trade at
$12.65, representing a loss in value for CalPERS of $167 million
since the firm went public. CalPERS, which bought its 9 percent
Apollo stake for $600 million in 2007, is currently prevented
from selling its 30 million shares due to a two-year lock-up
provision. CalPERS can sell its shares in Carlyle after a
180-day lock-up.
A third private equity firm in which CalPERS owns a stake is
Silver Lake Partners, the technology buyout specialist. CalPERS
owns a 9.9 percent stake in that firm, but Silver Lake has not
indicated that it intends to join Carlyle and Apollo in the
small group of listed private equity firms. In 2010, CalPERS
estimated the value of its Silver Lake stake at $198 million.