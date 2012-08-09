* About $2.1 billion invested in asset class
* Returns close to zero for a decade
* Buyout funds have done far better
By Gregory Roth and Mark Boslet
NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- The nation's largest
public pension fund, the California Public Employees' Retirement
System, appears likely to slash its investments in venture
capital in what could be a blow to this still-recovering asset
class.
Venture capital has wallowed through nearly a decade of
difficult returns and sluggish fundraising. The decision by
CalPERS, which as of April 30 had $237 billion under management,
to largely abandon new commitments to venture funds will likely
prolong the fundraising agony. Over time, however, less money
flowing into the asset class could reduce start-up valuations
and boost returns.
The pension fund cites several reasons for the proposed
move. "One is that venture has been the most disappointing asset
class over the past 10 years as far as returns," said Joe Dear,
CalPERS' chief investment officer. "Second, it's very difficult
for a large fund like CalPERS to gain access to the best venture
partners in the size that makes a difference to our
performance."
The pension fund this year has about $2.1 billion in venture
capital assets, or 6 percent of a $34 billion private-equity
portfolio that includes buyout, distressed debt and mezzanine
funds. The new plan, which will be debated at an investment
committee meeting on August 13, would cut that allocation to
less than 1 percent.
If adopted, the plan would make good on hints CalPERS has
dropped over the past year that it wants to step away from
venture capital, despite the state being home to Silicon Valley.
Whether that means sales of venture investments already in its
portfolio is not clear. The fund's venture capital portfolio has
"little upside remaining," according to a report to be submitted
to the investment board.
Over the last decade, venture capital has been the worst
performing asset classes in CalPERS' private equity portfolio.
It has delivered a net return of 0.0 percent, according to June
30, 2012 pension fund data. Part of the poor performance stems
from the continuing fallout from the dot-com bust, which saddled
many venture funds with negative returns. Performance was hurt
again by the recent financial crisis, which had an impact on
almost all asset classes.
In the past year or so, venture returns have improved as IPO
activity has risen. Still, venture capital has fared poorly
relative to other asset classes at CalPERS. Buyout funds, which
represent 57 percent of CalPERS' private-equity portfolio, have
produced average annual returns of 15.4 percent over the last 10
years, while credit-related investments, another big CalPERS
investment focus, generated 14.1 percent annual returns.
Venture capital is the stuff of fairytale riches, helping to
finance fabled companies such as Apple, Facebook
, Google, Twitter and eBay. Most
venture-backed firms don't blossom into multibillion-dollar
Goliaths. But they still can produce astronomical returns for
investors, and the competition to get in venture funds managed
by Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Sequoia Capital, and
Andreessen Horowitz is fierce.
It is difficult to gauge the impact of CalPERS' plan.
Fundraising has been tough in venture capital this year, with
just $11.2 billion raised through June. If other large pensions
were to follow CalPERS' lead, it is likely that the pot of money
VC funds can access would get smaller.