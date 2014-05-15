* Series of departures by Churchill Financial alumni
* Non-traded BDC has raised $1 billion for loans
* Carlyle GMS has more than $33 billion of AUM
By David Toll
NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Kenneth J. Kencel has
resigned as president of Carlyle GMS Finance, a mid-market
lending business of The Carlyle Group LP that recently
passed the $1 billion mark raised on its debut fundraise but
that has also seen several recent executive departures.
Kencel informed the firm last week of his decision to step
down as president of the non-traded business development
company, and his resignation was effective May 5, according to a
10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As
part of his transition out of the company, Kencel agreed to
serve in a variety of capacities, including as a member of the
investment committee, through June 30, 2015.
At press time, Buyouts was unable to reach Kencel for
comment on why he stepped down as president or what his plans
are. Also last week, Ian J. Sandler resigned as chief operating
officer of Carlyle GMS Finance. At press time, Buyouts was
unable to learn his plans.
Michael J. Petrick has taken over as the company's
president, adding to his titles of chairman and director. New
York-based Petrick is managing director and head of the entire
Global Market Strategies (GMS) division at Carlyle Group, which
includes leveraged finance, structured credit, mezzanine and
distressed investment teams. The division, begun in 1999, has
more than $33 billion in assets under management.
Buyouts has learned that Carlyle GMS Finance may add to its
payroll in coming months, and it is possible that the company
will bring on an executive to replace Petrick as president.
Other senior executives at Carlyle GMS Finance include Boris
Okuliar, who joined earlier this year as head of capital
markets, both for Carlyle GMS Finance and the broader GMS
business; Linda Pace, a member of the investment committee of
Carlyle GMS Finance as well as a managing director at Carlyle
Group and head of U.S. Structured Credit; and Jeffrey S. Levin,
managing director of GMS.
Earlier this year, Managing Directors Randy Schwimmer and
Hugh Wilder left Carlyle GMS Finance Inc as well, as first
reported by sister service Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp,
which tracks the loan market. Schwimmer has since re-emerged as
editor and publisher of The Lead Left, the re-incarnation of a
highly popular e-newsletter, On the Left, that he wrote as
senior managing director and head of capital markets at the
former Churchill Financial Group. Wilder had focused on workouts
from a Chicago office for Carlyle GMS Finance; his public
LinkedIn profile says that he is "exploring new opportunities."
Buyouts was unable to reach him for comment.
Kencel, Schwimmer and Wilder came to Washington, D.C.-based
Carlyle Group in 2011 after the firm acquired Churchill
Financial, the mid-market finance company that Kencel founded in
early 2006. Carlyle Group acquired the business from Olympus
Partners, which itself had bought the business about 18 months
earlier. Kencel previously had served as president and CEO of
Churchill Financial.
Earlier in his career, Kencel worked as head of leveraged
finance for Royal Bank of Canada, as well as head of Indosuez
Capital, a mid-market merchant bank, according to his biography
on the Carlyle Group website. He also launched the high-yield
finance businesses at Chase Securities, now part of JPMorgan
Chase & Co, and SBC Warburg, now part of UBS AG.
Carlyle GMS Finance had raised $1.07 billion as of March 31,
beating its estimated target of $1 billion, and remains open to
new commitments, according to the 10-Q. That was up from $877.4
billion raised as of Dec. 31 and $155 million as of about this
time last year. The firm is raising the money from both
institutional and wealthy individual investors. The target is $1
billion to $1.5 billion.
The pool is earmarked for debt investments in U.S. companies
generating $10 million to $100 million of EBITDA. Like other
non-traded BDCs, shares in Carlyle GMS Finance do not trade on a
public exchange, but the company eventually may go public.
