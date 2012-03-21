* Four exits in less than three months
* Paves way for new fundraise
* Sets good example for cash-hungry peers
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)-KRG Capital Partners
has been on a selling spree in recent months, putting the
Denver-based buyout firm in a promising position to raise its
fifth investment fund.
All told, the firm has sold investments in four companies
since mid-December, returning more than $800 million to backers.
Over the years, investors in KRG funds have included California
Public Employees' Retirement System, Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board and New York State Common Retirement Fund,
according to Dow Jones.
The firm's recent exits include the January sale of
PetroChoice, a Riddlesburg, Pennsylvania-based supplier of
commercial, industrial and automotive lubricants, to another
private equity firm, Greenbriar Equity Group LLC; and its sale
in December of Avizent, a Dublin, Ohio-based provider of
insurance claims and risk management services, to York Risk
Services Group Inc.
In its most recent exit, on March 12, KRG Capital sold
Tronair Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of jacks, tow bars and
other aircraft ground support equipment, for an undisclosed
amount to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners, a private equity
firm that manages approximately $5 billion.
By returning so much money in such a short period of time,
KRG Capital is setting a lofty example for other private equity
firms, which typically buy companies and try to improve them
over a three- to five-year holding period before selling or
taking them public.
Many private equity firms, which raise funds every five or
so years, are just about out of money. At the beginning of this
year Buyouts Magazine, published by Thomson Reuters, counted at
least 38 firms expected to try to test the fundraising market in
2012. Altogether, these firms raised more than $94 billion for
their previous funds.
"There are a ton of in the market now because they
have to be," said Kelly DePonte, a partner with Probitas
Partners, a firm that helps private equity shops raise money, in
a January interview. "They've got to come back to market simply
because they're running out of money to invest."
Pensions, endowments and other investors in private equity
funds have gotten a lot pickier following the financial
downturn. That means there is even more pressure for firms to
generate strong returns on companies they've bought in recent
years.
Founded in 1996, KRG Capital seeks to buy companies
generating $10 million to $100 million of EBITDA. It invests in
several sectors, including health care, industrials,
manufacturing, energy, packaging, aerospace and defense.
KRG Capital's fourth and most recent fund, a $1.96 billion pool
closed in 2007, is now 70 percent committed. That means the firm
will likely be hitting the fundraising trail relatively soon.
Fund IV can support two to three more new investments.
KRG Capital executives declined to comment.