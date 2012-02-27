* Credit window open
* Lenders eager for deal flow
* Volatility expected to persist
By Steve Bills
NEW YORK, Feb 22 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Lower-rated borrowers
backed by private equity shops are seizing the opportunity to
amend and extend their debt facilities, while lenders are
willing to accept them.
Lenders have been receptive in part because of a dearth of
new-money dealflow and an easing of sovereign debt issues in
Europe, market watchers say. But uncertainty remains high, and
the credit window could slam shut again in the face of negative
news.
Caesars Entertainment won lender approval in
February to extend the maturities on $2.7 billion in credit
facilities, pushing them out to 2018 from 2015, according to
sister service Thomson Reuters LPC, which tracks the loan
market.
The casino operator, which is backed by Apollo Global
Management LLC , Carlyle Group LLC, HarbourVest Partners
LLC, Ridgemont Equity Partners and TPG Capital LP, did have to
sweeten terms on the deal, sources told LPC. It widened its
spread to 525 basis points over Libor from an initially
proposed 450-475bp.
Caesars Entertainment also staged a "technical IPO" in
February, floating 1.8 million - or 1.4 percent - of its total
outstanding shares. Sister magazine IFR, also published by
Thomson Reuters, reported that the shares put in a spectacular
first-day performance, climbing $6.39, or 70 percent, to close
first-day trading at $15.39.
SunGard Data Systems Inc got an extension on its $2.5
billion term loan B in conjunction with an amendment with
lenders to allow for the potential spin-off of its Availability
Services unit, which accounts for more than 20 percent of its
revenue.
If such a sale were to occur, it would be the first
significant realization for its sponsors - Silver Lake
Partners, Bain Capital, Blackstone Group , Goldman Sachs
Capital Partners, KKR & Co. LP , Providence Equity
Partners and TPG Capital - since they took the Wayne, Pa.-based
company private in August 2005. Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services has affirmed SunGard's 'B+' corporate credit rating.
Catalent Pharma Solutions also gained some breathing room on
$2 billion of debt, pushing maturities out to 2016 and adding a
$400 million incremental term loan backing the acquisition of
the clinical trials supply business from pharma rival Aptuit
CTS.
Blackstone Group formed Catalent Pharma Solutions in 2007,
in conjunction with the spinout of Cardinal Health's contract
manufacturing business. The company won credit approval to
amend and extend its existing U.S. dollar- and euro-denominated
loans to Sept 15, 2016, LPC said. The company has $2 billion in
senior secured credit with shorter maturities than that, the
company said in a regulatory filing last September. S&P
affirmed the debt's rating at 'BB-'.
Another amends and extends dealmaker is the facilities
operator ARAMARK Corp, which is backed by JP Morgan Partners , Goldman Sachs , Thomas H. Lee Partners and
Warburg Pincus. ARAMARK was able to bump $1 billion of its
scheduled $2 billion of 2014-maturity debt out to 2016.
Moody's Investors Service said the action would not affect
the company's B1 rating, terming the move in fact a "credit
positive because the plan will ease refinancing risk." ARAMARK,
however, did agree to bump up the spread 137.5bp over that on
its existing non-extended loan, LPC reported.
The flurry of amends and extends could be a reflection of
slow dealflow elsewhere, said Colin P. Cross, a senior managing
director at Crystal Financial, a specialty finance company in
Boston. "If you have 10 deals on your desk, you can pick and
choose," he said. "If you have three ?"
Borrowers also are acting opportunistically after a 2011
when credit markets were buffeted by the European sovereign
debt crisis, Cross added.
"Markets are getting frothy again, but we think volatility
is going to persist," he said. "When some of these businesses
need to do that amend and extend, they need to find the right
window."
More amends and extends may be in the works. The existing
term loan B of Claire's Stores jumped 2.5 points in the
secondary market on the day the Apollo Global Management-backed
company said it would tap the high-yield bond market for $400
million and pay down current debt, LPC reported. The new senior
secured notes would be due in 2019.
The logistics services provider IAP Worldwide Services Inc,
owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP, also appears to be a
candidate, having recently received a two-notch downgrade, to
'CCC+', from S&P, which also placed its ratings on CreditWatch
with negative implications.
"The rating actions reflect our view that risk for a
default or selective default has increased because IAP has not
yet refinanced its credit facilities," said Standard & Poor's
credit analyst Dan Picciotto. Total debt outstanding on Sept.
30, 2007, was about $541 million, LPC reported.