* Leveraged M&A pipeline upbeat for 2013
* AA likely candidate for buyout backed with 2 bln pounds
debt
* Bankers circle ista, Springer Science sales
By Claire Ruckin and Isabell Witt
LONDON, Nov 16 Bankers are working on debt
packages totalling around 5.5 billion euros ($7.0 billion) for a
string of buyouts which are a welcome relief after a dearth of
M&A activity this year.
The buyouts - which include motoring services group AA,
academic book publisher Springer Science & Business Media, and
meter-reading company ista International - are part of a growing
pipeline of deals set for 2013, bankers said on Friday.
M&A loan volume is down 53 percent to $20.9 billion
year-to-date, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
"All of a sudden, within a few weeks, sponsors are thinking
about buying and selling assets. The pipeline is building for
2013 and these are not just straightforward refinancings like we
have seen recently but proper new deals that require
underwriting. It is very good for the market," a banker said.
Bankers said they have been asked to provide indicative debt
and leveraged levels needed to back a buyout of the AA.
The 107-year-old AA and over-50's insurance and travel
company Saga are owned by Acromas, which appointed Ernst & Young
to carry out vendor due diligence earlier this year as its
private equity owners Charterhouse, CVC and Permira explored
valuations for the companies as two separate entities.
Banks are working on AA or Saga to discuss buyout and pre or
post-IPO financing, respectively, as Saga is a likely candidate
for flotation, bankers said.
Debt for an AA buyout will be approximately 2 billion pounds
($3.2 billion) in sterling and euros via the leveraged loan and
high yield bond market, they said.
Acromas was formed in 2007 though the 6.2 billion pound
private equity-backed merger of AA and Saga, which was funded
with a 4.8 billion pound leveraged loan.
GERMAN ACTIVITY
Private equity firms EQT and GIC Special Investments of
Singapore were expected to sell German Springer Science, bankers
said, after previously considering options to sell the company
or refinance it.
JP Morgan has been mandated to advise on the process, which
could also result in an IPO, and an information memorandum is
being put together to send to potential buyers, bankers said.
The company could attract interest from private equity or
trade buyers including German media group Bertelsmann as the
company has performed well and EBITDA has risen to around 330
million euros, from 310 million in 2011, bankers said.
Bankers are putting together debt packages in excess of 1
billion euros to back a potential buyout if a private equity
firm were successful, the bankers said.
EQT and GIC acquired Springer Science & Business Media in
2009 for 2.3 billion euros from Candover and Cinven, backed by
1.72 billion euros debt, according to TRLPC data.
Springer Science is the world's second-largest publisher of
scientific research journals in science, technology and medicine
and is the largest publisher of books in the field, according to
EQT.
Elsewhere, Charterhouse, which bought German firm ista in
2007 for 2.4 billion euros backed with 2.1 billion debt, is set
to sell, bankers said.
Potential buyers are lining up and bankers are working on
debt packages of around 2 billion euros to back any buyout, they
said, adding Goldman Sachs will likely run the sales process.