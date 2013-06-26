LONDON, June 26 Large buyout loans for European companies including insulation firm Armacell, publisher Springer Science+Business Media and industrial ceramics firm CeramTec could face expensive revisions to clear a volatile market, bankers said on Wednesday

Pricing on the loans is likely to be increased as investors demand higher pricing to better protect against risk. Dollar loans are likely to be reduced as rising pricing wipes out most of the cost savings of tapping the US market, the bankers said.

Any revision will hit arranging banks in the pocket. Pricing increases are covered by market flex but have to be paid out of fees. Banks are also looking to boost flex terms on new deals going forward to protect against increased market risk.

"Any leveraged financing with a transatlantic flavour will see pricing increased," a European leveraged loan investor said.

Many European companies have chosen to refinance new and existing buyouts in the US in the last year with a mix of euro and dollar loans to cut their financing costs.

The benefits of tapping the liquid but volatile US term loan B market are now diminishing as risk-averse US investors stick closer to home and demand higher pricing.

"It is a double edged sword - liquidity may be greater in the US but it is going to cost more now given the volatility," a leveraged loan investor said.

Armacell cut the dollar tranche of a $425 million covenant-lite loan backing its buyout by Charterhouse Capital Partners and increased the euro tranche as well as boosting pricing on the deal.

The company cut its U.S. dollar first-lien term loan to $185 million from $210 million and upped its euro-denominated loan to 120 million euros ($156.89 million) from 100 million euros.

Dollar pricing was increased to 450 basis points (bps) over Libor from 350-375 bps over Libor and the discount was also upped. Euro pricing was also increased to 475 bps from 375-400bps with the same discount.

The pricing on an $85 million second-lien loan was also increased to 850bps over Libor with a 3 percent discount after original guidance of 725-750 bps and a 1 percent discount.

FURTHER CHANGES

The 2.5 billion euro buyout financing for Springer Science and the 1 billion euro buyout financing for Ceramtec [ID: nL5N0ET1I2] are in the spotlight as banks try to avoid being left overexposed over the summer period.

The euro-dollar mix and pricing of the deals is expected to change before launch, bankers said. Both deals were bid aggressively and have relatively high leverage of seven times earnings.

"I hope pricing is adjusted as investors need to be compensated for greater risk," a second leveraged loan investor said.

Underwriting banks are wary of being unable to sell the deals over the quiet summer break after 2011, when arranging banks had to increase pricing on around 4 billion euros of loans that they were not able to place.

Demand for loans is expected to hold up this year however, as investors rotate into floating rate loans to protect against rising interest rates and new Collateralised Loan Obligation Funds (CLOs) continue to be issued to buy leveraged loans.

Deutsche Bank, Royal Bank of Canada and UBS have underwritten CeramTec, and six banks - Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Nomura and UBS - have underwritten Springer.

"If times are good European borrowers can benefit from accessing dollars but if times are tougher then the hunt for US investment is something European borrowers may regret in a difficult market," a European sponsor said. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Editing by Tessa Walsh)