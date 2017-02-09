LONDON Feb 9 A potential €12bn of leveraged
buyout loans could hit Europe’s loan market in the coming months
as the pipeline of buyout deals starts to build, presenting a
welcome break from a flood of refinancings and repricings that
have dominated the market so far this year.
Sale processes have kicked off for a number of companies
including Swiss chemicals company Archroma; jewellery retailer
Thom Europe; French spreads business St Hubert; cleaning and
collection company Safetykleen Europe; Swedish air treatment
group Munters; Italian facilities management business
Manutencoop; UK breakfast cereals producer Weetabix and Solvay’s
polyamides unit.
“The European market absolutely needs the new deal flow
because there is too much money blowing a hole in the pockets of
institutional investors,” a syndicate head said.
Although 2017 got off to a busy start, refinancing and
repricing deals have driven issuance, supported by a ‘bond to
loan’ trend, junior loan takeouts and an increase in add-ons, as
private equity firms take advantage of the deep liquidity in the
leveraged loan market to attain favourable senior loan pricing
on covenant-lite loans, with no prepayment penalties.
Bankers are spending a lot of time working on debt
financings for potential sales in the pipeline, attracted to
committing large underwritten, event driven financings as an
alternative to the flood of lower paid and less lucrative
regurgitation of existing deals.
Investors and banks are counting on buyout firms to be
successful, in order to avoid another disappointing year.
“Banks are trying to put money to work at sensible yields,
which are getting crushed across the board from repricings and
refinancings. A healthy amount of new deal will help to
alleviate this,” the syndicate head said.
A majority of banks are clamouring to get a spot on the
increasingly aggressive staple financings being offered on
potential buyouts, in the hope they will be mandated by the
successful buyer.
Staple financings have historically been there to beat, but
have now become so competitive that some buyers are using them.
Four out of the five staple financing banks were mandated to
underwrite around €1.1bn of debt financing to back Partners
Group and PSP Investments’ buyout of European medical laboratory
services operator Cerba.
HSBC has offered a staple financing on the potential sale of
Archroma, equating to around 5.75 times Archroma’s approximate
€180m Ebitda. Many bankers are working hard to win a lead role
on the sale, willing to offer highly attractive docs and reduced
flex.
LINING UP
Other potential deals in the pipeline include a sale of
German metering group Techem and its peer Ista; PlusServer, the
managed hosting business that is due to be spun out of Host
Europe following its acquisition by US-based website domain name
provider GoDaddy and German industrial weighing
specialist Schenck Process.
Both Ista and Techem boast Ebitda’s in excess of €300m and
any financings would come close to €2bn.
“Ista and Techem are on everyone’s radars. They are huge and
it is likely they will want to avoid coming to the market at the
same time. The sellers are going to have to decide whether they
want to come first to the market first or last,” a senior
leveraged finance banker said.
Both Ista and Techem are known to leveraged investors
already and there is capacity to finance both in the European
loan market. The fear is that they will sell to corporate or
infrastructure buyers, triggering devastating repayments.
Despite private equity firms benefitting from an abundance
of cheap financing and even offers of attractive equity bridges
from a growing number of providers such as Goldman Sachs, KKR
and Macquarie, the big question is whether they will be able to
compete with trade buyers as quantitative easing continues to
favour European companies with access to cheap, unsecured
funding.
Fitch Ratings expects lending to new European buyouts in
2017 to be in line with €50bn in 2016, despite a possible rush
for deals before the European Central Bank implements new
leveraged lending guidelines.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)