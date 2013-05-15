* Manny Medina sold Terremark to Verizon in $2 bln deal
* Has $50 mln lined up from family, friends
* Greenhill hired to help raise fund
By Steve Gelsi
NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Miami-based
entrepreneur Manuel "Manny" Medina of Medina Capital has lined
up an estimated $50 million from family and friends as part of
an effort to raise $250 million for a debut private equity fund,
a source said. It has been about two years since Medina sold his
information technology company Terremark Worldwide to Verizon
Communications Inc. in a deal valued at $2 billion.
Medina Capital Fund LP lists its minimum investment accepted
from outside investors at $100,000, and its sales compensation
recipient as Greenhill & Co Inc, according to a Form D
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm
disclosed a fund target of $250 million, with no sales yet
reported as of April 18, according to the filing, which includes
the note that "final size of the fund may be higher or lower
than the target." Medina did not return a phone call seeking
comment.
Within the next two weeks a commitment of about $50 million
from family and friends is expected to close with contributions
from C-suite executives in the IT arena who had worked with
Terremark in the past, according to the source.
Taking a tack toward IT and security, Medina Capital has
already made investments in Prolexic, a specialist in thwarting
hacker attacks, and Catbird, a self-described pioneer in
security and compliance for virtual, cloud and physical
networks. Medina Capital invests $10 million to $20 million per
portfolio company, according to its Web site. It plans to hold
majority equity interests in its target companies or a
significant minority interest with typical minority investor
protective provisions and board appointment rights.
Members of the Medina Capital team include Nelson Fonseca,
Barry Field, Rene Rodriguez, Adam Smith and Randy Rowland - all
veterans of Terremark. The firm's advisory board includes
Guillermo Amore, who worked for 33 years at GTE Corp.; Gary
Denman, Robert Dickinson, Antonio Fernandez, Joseph Wright and
Arthur Money.
Medina emigrated to the United States from Cuba at a young
age and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in accounting at
Florida Atlantic University, according to a profile in the Miami
Herald. His son, Manuel Medina Jr., is a Nashville musician and
bass player for the Kip Moore band, which has a hit record,
Somethin' Bout a Truck.
The elder Medina founded Terremark in 1980 and sold the
specialist in cloud computing and IT infrastructure to Verizon
in 2011. Publicly traded on the Nasdaq at the time of the sale,
the company currently operates under the name Verizon Terremark.
Medina spent the first month after the transaction
traveling, thanking major shareholders, analysts, customers and
suppliers and telling them that "contrary to rumors, I was not
retiring, but that I would be disappearing for a while,"
according to the profile. He headed down to the Florida Keys
with his children and grandchildren and decided to start
investing in IT-related companies.
"We are looking for established companies with a unique
business model or technology that we can help with capital and
strategy," he told the newspaper. Medina stressed that his
experience at Terremark working across international borders,
growing product lines, and building relationships with people in
government would be "very helpful for the right company at the
right stage."