* In close race for Illinois governor
* Campaign has raised at least $40.2 mln
* Ex-partner at Chicago buyout shop GTCR
By Sam Sutton
NEW YORK, Sept 23 (Reuters-BUYOUTS)- People with close ties
to the private equity industry had contributed more than $2.25
million to former GTCR partner Bruce Rauner's Illinois
gubernatorial campaign as of Sept. 19, according to a Buyouts
Magazine analysis of Illinois State Board of Elections data.
The contributions represented a significant slice of the
$40.2 million raised by Rauner's campaign committee, Citizens
for Rauner Inc, as of the same date, according to Illinois State
Board of Elections filings. Rauner, who is running in a tight
race as a Republican, has contributed roughly $11.1 million of
his own money to the campaign committee as well. It is not clear
if Rauner is raising money for the campaign through other
vehicles.
Most of the contributions tallied by Buyouts Magazine came
from executives who manage private equity firms, including
venture capital firms, while others came from executives at
merchant banks, foundations or consulting firms with private
equity practices.
Sizeable donations came from executives at Flexpoint Ford
($81,600 in contributions counted), Arbor Investments ($65,900),
Prospect Partners ($49,900), BDT Capital Partners ($48,400) and
Endeavour Capital ($15,000). Other major contributors include
former GTCR Managing Principal Edgar Jannotta Jr. ($405,300),
John Childs of JW Childs Associates ($100,000), Willis Stein &
Partners founder Avy Stein ($25,250), Anderson Pacific
Corporation founder Ken Anderson ($20,300) and William Achtmeyer
of The Parthenon Group ($15,300).
"He's a great campaigner," Anderson Pacific Corp's Anderson
said. "He's got all the right traits for the job."
Investment bankers, hedge fund managers and attorneys were
excluded from the Buyouts Magazine final tally, although many
people within those industries have donated heavily to the
campaign. Kenneth Griffin, founder and chief executive of
Chicago-based hedge fund Citadel, has contributed almost $4.6
million to the campaign through donations and the use of a
privately owned aircraft, according to election board filings.
Citadel declined to comment.
Rauner, who spent more than 30 years as a top executive at
Chicago-based private equity firm GTCR, has developed a strong
network of supporters within the alternative asset industry,
sources told Buyouts Magazine. Rauner retired from the firm in
2012.
Rauner held a slight lead over Quinn in the polls as of
Sept. 22, according to polling data compiled by Real Clear
Politics. A representative of Rauner's campaign did not respond
to several requests for comment.
(Buyouts Magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor:
david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. www.buyoutsnews.com)