By David M. Toll
NEW YORK, Dec 7 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - The Obama
administration has been ratcheting up its participation in the
private equity market - even as Republican presidential
candidate Mitt Romney comes under criticism for his private
equity record at Bain Capital.
It's doing so as part of the more than 50-year-old Small
Business Investment Company program, administered by the Small
Business Administration. In increasing numbers, firms have been
taking advantage of low-interest leverage provided by the
debenture SBIC program to raise senior loan funds, mezzanine
funds and even buyout funds.
In an interview late last month, Sean Greene, a former
entrepreneur and venture capitalist who supervises the SBIC
program, said that one of the hallmarks of the
post-financial-crisis economy has been the struggle that small
businesses, often seen as the key to job creation in the United
States, have had securing debt financing.
The SBIC's debenture program is designed to get small
businesses the capital they need, be it senior debt, mezzanine
debt or equity, as part of growth financings and buyouts, often
with a sponsor at the helm. Greene is particularly interested
in helping what he calls "gazelles" - fast-growing companies
that account for a disproportionate amount of job growth.
"Long-term, more patient capital is critically important to
those kinds of companies," Greene said.
In the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, debenture SBIC funds
lent $2.59 billion to small businesses, according to the SBA.
That was up 63 percent from the prior fiscal year and nearly
double the average loan volume for the previous five years. All
told, the SBA committed a record $1.8 billion to 22 debenture
SBIC and unleveraged licenses in fiscal 2011, and Greene said
more than 50 applications are in the pipeline. (The legislative
cap is $3 billion in any one year.) The number of SBIC funds
stands at nearly 300, with more than $17 billion under
management.
Greene and his team at the SBA get credit for a good part
of this expansion. One of their biggest achievements has been
to reduce license processing time from more than 14 months in
fiscal year 2009 to five and a half months in fiscal year 2011.
Zia Uddin, managing director at Chicago-based Monroe Capital
LLC, said it took two years from beginning the application
process in early 2009 to reach a first close of about $200
million on its first SBIC fund early this year.
Under Greene's leadership, the SBIC licensing committee
also appears to be approving a wider variety of investment
strategies than in the past. That's proving tempting to buyout
firms that might previously have seen debenture SBICs as mainly
suitable for subordinated debt investments.
The Riverside Company, a lower-mid-market shop with offices
in New York, Cleveland and elsewhere, structured its latest
micro-cap buyout fund as an SBIC - its first time participating
in the program. It raised $137 million this year in private
capital, and secured access to $150 million through the
debenture program, for a total fund of $287 million.
The debenture SBIC program has also benefited from some
significant tailwinds. A tight fund-raising market, for
example, has more sponsors thinking creatively about ways to
raise money.
The SBIC program not only lets them leverage the amount of
money they can raise from private investors, it also makes them
more attractive to banks, which can use their commitments to
meet requirements of the Community Reinvestment Act of 1977.
Among the Riverside SBIC fund backers are BMO Harris Bank N.A. and Key Community Development Corp .
The economics for both sponsors and private investors in
SBIC funds are compelling. For single SBICs, the amount of
leverage available from the debenture SBIC program is the
lesser of $150 million per fund or three times private capital,
although two times is the normal cap, according to the Small
Business Investor Alliance, formerly known as the National
Association of Small Business Investment Companies.
Consider Monroe Capital, which through the last pooling of
debentures is paying the holders of the 10-year bonds about a
2.9 percent coupon and (counting fees) an effective rate in the
4 percent to 6 percent range. The firm has then gone out with a
uni-tranche product and made loans with rates somewhere between
the Libor plus 350-550bps offered by asset-based lenders and
the 14 percent to 15 percent rates offered by mezzanine firms,
in some cases also taking warrants, according to Uddin. Greene
estimates that SBIC funds get a 300-600bps pop in returns,
compared with unleveraged funds.
In recent weeks, both The New York Times and The Los
Angeles Times have run articles pointing out instances where
employees lost their jobs while working for companies owned by
private equity firm Bain Capital, which Romney founded in
1984.