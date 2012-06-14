* Pioneers in nontraded BDCs
* Vehicles target the "mass affluent"
* Investors face high fees, illiquidity
By David M. Toll
NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters-BUYOUTS) - Timing the fickle IPO
window, dealing with high expectations for quarterly earnings,
and contending with sagging stock prices - such are the
indignities faced by buyout shops wishing to reach retail
investors through public offerings.
Now some mega-firms have blazed a new path to the retail
market. So-called nontraded business development companies
(BDCs) can raise money from retail investors without giving up
many of the advantages and trappings of private limited
partnerships. Continuous fundraising? Check. Lengthy lock-ups of
capital? Check. Two-and-twenty fee structure? Check.
Buyout shops that play advisory roles on these funds, often
earmarked for investments in the debt of mid-market U.S.
companies, include Apollo Global Management. Subsidiary
Apollo Investment Management LP is sub-adviser to CON
Investment Corp., which recently filed to raise up to $1 billion
at an initial offering price of $10 per share.
The GSO Capital Partners credit business of the Blackstone
Group is sub-adviser to FS Investment Corp, which
recently wrapped up fundraising at $2.5 billion. And Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts & Co unit KKR Asset Management
LLC is a sub-adviser to Corporate Capital Trust Inc, which had
raised some $150 million as of earlier this year toward a target
of about $1.6 billion. Don't be surprised to see more mega-firms
roll them out in coming months. (Buyouts Magazine was unable to
reach executives at Apollo, Blackstone Group or KKR for
comment.)
Franklin Square Capital Partners, a developer of alternative
investment products based in Philadelphia, got the ball rolling
with the launch of FS Investment Corp. in early 2009. Along with
the completion of that pool in May, the firm launched a
successor fund seeking up to $2 billion, as well as an energy
and power fund seeking up to $1.5 billion, of which about $198
million had been raised as of early May. GSO/Blackstone is the
sub-adviser on both of those funds as well.
"The fact that they were successful has made a lot more
people interested in it," said Cynthia Krus, a partner at
Sutherland Asbill & Brennan LLP, a law firm that has done much
of the early legal work on nontraded BDCs.
All told, more than a dozen nontraded BDCs have registered
with the Securities and Exchange Commission over the last five
years, according to Krus. Those identified as being aimed at
retail investors and advised by buyout shops have raised or are
seeking an estimated $8.6 billion.
Investment strategies for nontraded BDCs run the gamut, from
buying senior debt, second-lien debt and mezzanine debt on both
the primary and secondary markets, to investing in the shares of
venture-backed companies before they go public. Nontraded BDCs
are allowed to deploy leverage of up to 50 percent of the value
of assets - a limit imposed by the Investment Company Act of
1940, under which BDCs are regulated.
Unlike traded BDCs, the nontraded variety often doesn't get
raised all at once in a single public offering. Continuous
fundraises are common, and the SEC may allow a few years to wrap
things up. Nontraded BDCs can start investing shortly after
holding an initial close.
To be eligible investors must meet state suitability
requirements. The default requirements, established by the North
American Securities Administrators Association, is for investors
to have at least $70,000 in gross income and $70,000 net worth
or $250,000 net worth, according to Sutherland Asbill & Brennan.
Michael Forman, CEO of Franklin Square Capital Partners, said
that such investors, whom he calls the "mass affluent,"
collectively control some $2 trillion of assets.
How to reach the mass affluent effectively is a problem that
has largely been solved. Franklin Square Capital Partners and
other purveyors of nontraded BDCs can take advantage of a
distribution network established earlier to sell nontraded real
estate investment trusts (REITs). Forman estimates that by the
mid-2000s, some $10 billion to $15 billion per year was flowing
into nontraded REIT coffers.
The nontraded BDCs affiliated with buyout shops generally
have a dealer manager that is responsible for marketing the
offering, and building out a sales channel. An affiliate of
Franklin Square Capital Partners plays that role for FS
Investment Corp. Dealer managers typically receive a 3 percent
fee for their marketing services, paid by investors.
The dealer manager then may recruit individual financial
advisers, working under the umbrella of independent
broker-dealer firms, to sell the shares to retail clients. The
financial advisers typically receive a 7 percent sales
commission, also paid by investors. Some of the country's
largest independent broker-dealers capable of selling a product
like this include Ameriprise Financial, Commonwealth Financial
Network, Lincoln Financial Group, and LPL Financial, according
to Forman.
An adviser, often with the help of a buyout firm as
sub-adviser with which it splits fee income, actually makes the
investment decisions and manages the assets. Advisers typically
charge an annual management fee on average gross assets in the 2
percent range and take 20 percent of the net investment income
after clearing a hurdle, along with 20 percent of net realized
capital gains.
Although they are not listed on a public exchange to start,
many nontraded BDCs do promise some sort of liquidity event,
such as an IPO or a sale of assets, after a set period of time
-typically five to seven years, according to Krus of Sutherland
Asbill & Brennan LLP.
For retail investors, nontraded BDCs are a way to access
classes of investments and investment managers that to date have
been more the province of institutional investors. It is a way
to generate relatively high yields through the regular payout of
dividends without having to worry about the ups and downs of
publicly listed shares.
On the downside, the fees are high compared with more
conventional asset classes. Investors also have to contend with
illiquidity, although nontraded BDCs often offer limited share
repurchase programs. The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority, whose role includes protecting investors, issued an
investor alert last fall on nontraded REITs, the predecessor of
nontraded BDCs, warning investors about potentially high fees
and illiquidity.
(Buyouts Magazine is a Thomson Reuters publication. Editor:
david.toll@thomsonreuters.com. www.buyoutsnews.com)