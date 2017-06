** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co seals one year naphtha deal starting July with at least one buyer at $11 to $13 a tonne above its own price formula on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, traders said

** This is the lowest premium ADNOC has fetched for its 12-month contract starting July since 2009

** More naphtha supplies from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean and higher alternative liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) availability since U.S. became a key exporter of the latter are weighing on the light fuel

** ADNOC also has contracts running from Jan-Dec 2017

