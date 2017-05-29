** Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is seeking a total of 960,000 tonnes of gasoline for July to Dec delivery to fill an extended supply gap caused by a fire at Ruwais refinery in Jan, traders say

** The volumes work out to an average of 160,000 tonnes a month

** ADNOC will be buying the cargoes through a tender

** It had previously sought a total of more than 500,000 tonnes of gasoline for March to June delivery

** Although ADNOC has restarted a crude unit following the fire, a gasoline unit still remains offline (Reporting by Mark Tay and Seng Li Peng)