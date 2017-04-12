** Asia is expected to receive about 800,000 tonnes of naphtha in May from the West, including Europe and the Mediterranean

** This is down 27 percent versus volumes arriving this month, and is also the lowest monthly quantity to arrive in Asia since February

** The lower volumes will help prevent naphtha spot premiums from falling too sharply following demand loss caused by liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) displacing naphtha feedstock and cracker outages in Singapore and Malaysia (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)