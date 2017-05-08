BRIEF-Ipca Labs says U.S.FDA has not carried new inspections at co's Madhya Pradesh, Pithampur, Silvassa plants
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
** Asia's consumption of refined fuels is set to outperform globally, rising by 2.6 percent this year from a year ago, compared with the global average of 1.1 percent, BMI Research analysts say in a note
** It is set to grow by 2.1 percent annually through 2021, compared with a global average of 1.4 percent - BMI
** Bulk of growth to occur in emerging markets such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Vietnam and the Philippines, which account for 65 percent of Asia's annual fuel consumption
** General economic growth, rising vehicle ownership, expanding population and favourable prices, often due to generous government subsidies, will see this figure increase further over the coming years - BMI
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)
* Says clarification on U.S. FDA communication on company's manufacturing units
Jun 20 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET -------