** Asia's consumption of refined fuels is set to outperform globally, rising by 2.6 percent this year from a year ago, compared with the global average of 1.1 percent, BMI Research analysts say in a note

** It is set to grow by 2.1 percent annually through 2021, compared with a global average of 1.4 percent - BMI

** Bulk of growth to occur in emerging markets such as India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Vietnam and the Philippines, which account for 65 percent of Asia's annual fuel consumption

** General economic growth, rising vehicle ownership, expanding population and favourable prices, often due to generous government subsidies, will see this figure increase further over the coming years - BMI

(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan)