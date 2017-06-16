BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Shares of Aurobindo Pharma rise as much as 2.88 pct to 662.45 rupees, their highest since April 19
** Stock clears resistance at 652 rupees, the 38.2 pct Fibonacci retracement level of the downtrend from the Oct 6, 2016 high to May 29, 2017 low tmsnrt.rs/2t8uhR1
** Stock also breaks above the cloud, seen bullish for the stock. Cloud's tenken line crossed kijun line last week
** RSI's break above 60 also seen positive. Resistance was seen near RSI level of 60 points in January and March
** MACD is also positive and above its signal line
** Stock was down 3.8 pct this year as of Thursday's close, compared with a 17 pct gain in the NSE index
