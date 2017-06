** Out-of-home advertising services provider XTD Ltd rises as much as 4.2 pct to A$0.125, its highest since May 8

** Says Indian television broadcaster NDTV will provide content to the billboard-size digital TV screens installed by XTD in the Delhi Metro Rail network

** About 80,005 shares change hands versus the 30-day average of 60,324 shares

** Stock headed for a second straight session of gains

** Stock up 14.3 pct this year as of Wednesday's close