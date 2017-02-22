BUZZ-India's Tech Mahindra hits over 3-1/2-yr low on Q4 profit miss
** Software services provider Tech Mahindra Ltd falls as much as 16.9 pct to 356.65, its lowest since October 2013
** Shares of Castrol India fall as much as 2.7 pct to 421.5 rupees
** Co posts 10.7 pct gain in Dec-qtr profit on Tuesday, but warns of higher volatility in the first half of 2017
** Cites rising input costs and continued impact from govt's move to withdraw high-currency notes, according to statement (bit.ly/2mk2uZC)
** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage fall since Jan 20
** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had gained about 14 pct this year
** Shares open at 190 rupees, a nearly 10 pct fall from the issue price of 210 rupees per share