** Shares of Castrol India fall as much as 2.7 pct to 421.5 rupees

** Co posts 10.7 pct gain in Dec-qtr profit on Tuesday, but warns of higher volatility in the first half of 2017

** Cites rising input costs and continued impact from govt's move to withdraw high-currency notes, according to statement (bit.ly/2mk2uZC)

** Stock posts biggest intraday percentage fall since Jan 20

** Up to Tuesday's close, stock had gained about 14 pct this year