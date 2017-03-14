** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 5.5 pct to 298.95 rupees, its lowest since Jan 2; last down 5.2 pct

** Shares of the world's biggest coal miner start trading ex-dividend on Tuesday

** Stock biggest pct loser on benchmark NSE index

** Stock down for a fifth straight session and records its biggest intraday pct drop since Nov 9, 2016 (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)