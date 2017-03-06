** Shares of state-owned Coal India Ltd rise as much as 2.07; top pct gainer on the NSE index

** Unit Central Coalfields Ltd approves share buyback of up to 10.02 bln rupees, according to an exchange filing on Saturday (bit.ly/2lMQ7EF)

** Stock on track to record biggest single-day pct gain since Feb. 22

** Stock up about 7 pct this year as of Friday's close