BUZZ-India's Sun Pharma plunges to 3-1/2-yr low; Q4 profit falls 14 pct
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
** Shares of state-owned Coal India Ltd rise as much as 2.07; top pct gainer on the NSE index
** Unit Central Coalfields Ltd approves share buyback of up to 10.02 bln rupees, according to an exchange filing on Saturday (bit.ly/2lMQ7EF)
** Stock on track to record biggest single-day pct gain since Feb. 22
** Stock up about 7 pct this year as of Friday's close
** Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd plunge as much as 12.8 pct to 494.85 rupees, to their lowest since Aug 29, 2013
May 26 The benchmark BSE index rallied on Friday to end above 31,000 for the first time, as higher derivatives rollover led to strong follow-up buying in index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and ITC Ltd .