BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
** The coal miner posted a 38 pct fall in consol profit in Q4, missing analysts estimates
** Jefferies said it expects Coal India's earnings outlook to be "unexciting" citing lower realisations from its fuel supply agreements and higher wage provisions
** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since March 14
** Stock down 10.9 pct this year as of Monday's close
June 21 Indian shares posted small losses for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, tracking lower Asian markets after oil prices slumped, with investors waiting for the minutes of a central bank policy meeting held earlier this month.