** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014

** The coal miner posted a 38 pct fall in consol profit in Q4, missing analysts estimates

** Jefferies said it expects Coal India's earnings outlook to be "unexciting" citing lower realisations from its fuel supply agreements and higher wage provisions

** Stock posts biggest intraday pct loss since March 14

** Stock down 10.9 pct this year as of Monday's close