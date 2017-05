** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.5 pct; stock among top pct losers on the broader NSE index

** State-owned miner on Sunday announced second interim dividend of 1.15 rupees per share for current financial year bit.ly/2nqTViU

** "Dividend amount declared slightly less than market expectations although fundamentally, core business of company remains intact," says Rahul Modi of Antique Stock Broking Ltd

** Up to Friday's close, stock had declined about 0.72 pct this year