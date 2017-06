** Engine maker Cummins India Ltd falls as much as 10.3 pct, its biggest intra-day drop since May 26, 2016

** Co reported net profit fell 5 pct to 1.58 bln rupees ($24.40 mln) from year ago

** Analysts on average expected March-qtr net profit at 1.97 bln rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data

** Nomura, in a note, said March-qtr revenue growth of 11 pct was below the estimated 15 pct rise; added downside risks like weaker global economic outlook on exports could hurt the stock

** Stock had gained 28.8 pct this year as of Thursday's close ($1 = 64.7450 Indian rupees)