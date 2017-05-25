BUZZ-Indian Oil Corp hits near 3-mth low; technicals suggest end of uptrend
** Shares of Indian Oil Corp fall as much as 3.93 pct to 378.05 rupees, their lowest since 31 March
** Shares of Dish TV India Ltd fall as much as 8.9 pct to 83 rupees, their lowest since Feb 1
** Co posts consolidated loss of 283.3 mln rupees ($4.39 mln) for March quarter, compared with profit of 4.83 bln rupees a year earlier
** Says subscription revenue down by 11.1 pct, mainly due to absence of major cricket event and subscribers downgrading their channel packages
** "Trail impact of demonetization in Q4 was expected," analysts at Investec Securities write, adding: "Dish has underperformed its peers significantly in Q4"
** Stock on track for a sixth consecutive session of declines
($1 = 64.5575 Indian rupees)
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.