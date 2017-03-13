Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
** The DJI's financial constituents, as a group, have had quite a run since election-day close; however, a composite index of the group has neared significant chart resistance and is ripe for a downturn. Chart: reut.rs/2ng9fjS
** DJI financial constituents include American Express , Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Travelers; (DJI component Visa within S&P 500 tech sector)
** Financials best performing SPX sector since election-day close, up 24 pct; however, Dow's 4 financial/banking giants as a group, outperforming the broader sector
** Composite index up 27 pct over this period, and responsible for just over 30 pct of DJI's rise
** That said, the composite recently neared a wave equality proj as well as a 17-year monthly resistance line; has since stalled. Chart:
** Mar high so far 556.62, about 1-3 pct shy of 565.52 proj level and 17-year resistance line (now 573)
** Meanwhile, monthly RSI showing longer-term divergence; late 2016/early 2017 levels yet to exceed highs reached in 2013/2014
** Thus, despite excitement over what appears to be a baked in Mar Fed rate hike , key sector within Dow ripe for sell back
** Fits with similar signals from SPSY and Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ; and an overall market that is showing wear
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.