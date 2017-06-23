** Shares of Electrosteel Steels Ltd fall as much as 7.9 pct to 4.10 rupees

** Electrosteel executive says lenders have decided to begin insolvency proceedings against it under India's bankruptcy laws

** Local media reported lenders have also started insolvency process against Bhushan Steel Ltd, which slides as much as 10 pct

** Bhushan Steel executive says lenders have not yet communicated start of proceedings to company