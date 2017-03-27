** ExxonMobil started maintenance at its Singapore Chemical Plant (SCP) on Monday and this will last for several weeks, its spokeswoman says

** "Some of our operating units will be shutting down during this time. This is a scheduled maintenance," she adds

** The SCP complex houses a host of petrochemical units and two crackers which produce hydrocarbon products including ethylene and propylene, the building blocks for plastics

** Of the two crackers, the newer 1-mln-tpy unit was started up in 2013 (Reuters Messaging: lipeng.seng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)