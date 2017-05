** Index provider FTSE Russell adds ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, UPL Ltd, Hindalco Industries , LIC Housing Finance and Piramal Enterprises to its large cap index bit.ly/2lYzZSd

** Changes effective from March 20

** ICICI Prudential Life and Hindalco rise over 2 pct each, while Piramal Enterprises, UPL and LIC Housing gain over 1 pct each

** Index excludes GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare and Divi's Laboratories

** GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare climbs 0.76 pct, while Divi's Laboratories falls 0.1 pct