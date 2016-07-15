SAO PAULO, July 15 ** Shares in Brazilian
for-profit education firm GAEC Educação SA fell on Friday after
the government enacted changes in terms of student loan program
FIES that analysts expect to hamper results
** In a client note, JPMorgan Securities analysts led by
Marcelo Santos estimated the short-term impact on results of
listed college operators "will be in the low- to mid-single
digits"
** Santos and his team expect GAEC, commonly known as Anima
Educação, to suffer the strongest impact next year, with a 5 pct
downside to earnings
** Shares fell for the first day on three on
Friday, shedding 0.6 pct to 14.81 reais