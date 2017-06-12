BUZZ-India's Lupin hits near 3-yr low, technicals suggest further downside
** Shares of Lupin Ltd fall as much as 2.3 pct to 1,070.1 rupees, their lowest since July 2014
** Indian bank stocks fall, with the Nifty PSU bank index down as much as 1.34 pct, while the Nifty Bank index slips as much as 0.62 pct
** Drop comes after Nifty Bank index hits record high on Friday; up nearly 30 pct this year
** Nifty PSU bank index has risen 18 pct this year
** Sentiment for lenders also take a hit after India's western state of Maharashtra agreed on Sunday to forgive all loans held by farmers
** Bank of India down as much as 3 pct, while Punjab National Bank falls as much as 2.83 pct
