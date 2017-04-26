** India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's naphtha sales premiums this week for May cargoes are at their highest for the seller in over 10 months

** The cargoes, sold to Itochu, will be lifted from Mumbai and Kochi at $15 to $18 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) respectively

** Supply tightness caused by demand and condensate splitters outages in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are driving up premiums

** Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) also sees premiums for a June cargo rising by over 30 percent compared to May cargo