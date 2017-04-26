BRIEF-ONGC chairman says natural gas production no more a profitable business
* Chairman says co's offshore natural gas production seen at 19.17 bcm in fy18
** India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's naphtha sales premiums this week for May cargoes are at their highest for the seller in over 10 months
** The cargoes, sold to Itochu, will be lifted from Mumbai and Kochi at $15 to $18 a tonne to Middle East quotes on a free-on-board (FOB) respectively
** Supply tightness caused by demand and condensate splitters outages in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are driving up premiums
** Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) also sees premiums for a June cargo rising by over 30 percent compared to May cargo
BANGALORE, May 26The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 28900 ICS-103(23mm) 33400 ICS-104(24mm) 37500 ICS-202(26mm) 43500 ICS-105(26mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(27mm)