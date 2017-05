** India's central bank is likely to set a cut-off of 6.45 pct on auction of 317-day Treasury bills on Tuesday, a median estimate of six traders showed

** The highest expected bid was 6.47 pct and lowest 6.43 pct, according to the estimate.

** The Reserve Bank of India will sell 250 billion rupees ($3.90 billion) of the T-bills under market stabilisation scheme (MSS)

** The central bank is conducting the additional sale of T-bills under MSS to drain out excess liquidity from the banking system

** The last T-bill auction so far announced under MSS series is due on May 8 ($1 = 64.1650 Indian rupees)